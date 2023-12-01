ATHENS, TX (FOX 44) — The second-ranked Mart Football team is moving on to the State Semifinals as the Panthers mauled fifth-ranked Lovelady 57-20.
With the win, Mart will take on Chilton in the State Semifinals.
by: Eric Kelly
Posted:
Updated:
by: Eric Kelly
Posted:
Updated:
ATHENS, TX (FOX 44) — The second-ranked Mart Football team is moving on to the State Semifinals as the Panthers mauled fifth-ranked Lovelady 57-20.
With the win, Mart will take on Chilton in the State Semifinals.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now