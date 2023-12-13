ARLINGTON, TX (FOX 44) — A special season for the Oglesby Football team came to an end on Wednesday, as the Tigers came up short against Benjamin in the 1A, Division II State Championship game.

The first quarter was one that featured plenty of offense, as both teams traded touchdowns, along with the lead, as the Mustangs lead 28-20 heading into the second.

Oglesby kept it close for much of the second quarter as well, before the Tigers fumbled the ball deep in Benjamin territory, which the Mustangs scooped up and returned for a touchdown. That score allowed them to take a three possession lead that they wouldn’t relinquish.

With the loss, the Tigers end the season with a 12-1 record, as they will now turn their focus to making a return trip to AT&T Stadium in 2024.