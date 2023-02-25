BRYAN, TX (FOX 44) — The Lady Pirates are moving on to San Antonio after taking down Madisonville, 56-34 in the regional final.
La Vega will face Glen Rose at the Alamo Dome on Friday, February 27th at 1:30 p.m.
by: Parker Rehm
Posted:
Updated:
