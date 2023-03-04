WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The La Vega Lady Pirates are on top of the 4A UIL State basketball world after taking down Sunnyvale, 46-38 in the championship game!

La Vega came out swinging with a 9-0 start to begin the game.

You could not draw up a better start for La Vega.



Before you can even blink, the Lady Pirates have raced out to a 9-0 lead less than two minutes in. — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) March 5, 2023

The Lady Pirates cooled down a little bit after that but still went into the half with a 23-13 lead.

The second half became tightly contested heading to the fourth quarter with the Lady Pirates lead trimmed to six.

It wasn’t until the fourth quarter when La Vega sealed the deal with free throws down the stretch to secure their first state title since 2014!