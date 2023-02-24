BRYAN, TX (FOX 44) — The third-ranked La Vega Lady Pirates are headed to the Regional Final as they get revenge on Hardin-Jefferson with a 50-46 win.
Next up is a matchup against Madisonville on Saturday, February 25th at 1:00 pm.
