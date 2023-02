TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) — The Lady Pirates asserted their dominance in the first round of the playoffs, taking down Jarrell, 83-13.

Watch: @lvpiratesGBB coasts to an 83-13 win over Jarrell in the 4A Bi-District playoff game.



The Lady Pirates move on to the second round to face Houston Yates at Bryan High School on Thursday! #txhsbball pic.twitter.com/wUDaYS86FN — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) February 15, 2023

La Vega advances to the second round of the playoffs to face Houston Yates on Thursday, February 16th at Bryan High School.