WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The No. 3 La Vega girls basketball team outscored Salado 46-12 in the second half to beat the Eagles 70-30.

Watch: No. 3 @lvpiratesGBB outscored Salado 46-12 in the second half to take down the Eagles, 70-30. @lvpirates pic.twitter.com/j9rPialhbg — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) January 25, 2023

The Pirates move on to face Robinson at home on Friday, January 27th at 6:15 p.m.

Salado returns home for a matchup with Connally on Friday, January 27th at 6:15 p.m.