WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The third-ranked Lorena Leopards started off their postseason run with a 57-40 win over Groesbeck.
With the win, the Leopards advance to the Area Round where they will take on either Scurry-Rosser or Maypearl.
Eric Kelly
