WEST, TX (FOX 44) — Leopards senior Khi Ritchie got a clutch lay-in to go with four seconds left to lift No. 3 Lorena over No. 13 Mexia, 38-37.

WATCH: @Lorena_BBall survives!! Leopards Senior Khi Ritchie hits the game winner with four seconds left to lift No. 3 Lorena to the Regional Semifinal with a 38-37 win over No. 13 Mexia. @matt_jack5on @CamdenBrock_ @LorenaISD #txhshoops pic.twitter.com/OwSlqN1yqL — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) March 1, 2023

Mexia had one final shot to tie but Landon Anderson’s layup attempt at the buzzer came up short as the Leopards advance to the Class 3A Regional Semifinal.