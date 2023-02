HILLSBORO, TX (FOX 44) — The No. 3 Lorena Leopards boys basketball team grinded out a hard-fought win against Scurry-Rosser, 43-41 to move onto round three of the postseason.

Camden Brock stepped up big for the Leopards with a game-high 22 points. Lorena moves on to face the winner of No. 13 Mexia and Keene in the 3A Regional Quarterfinal.