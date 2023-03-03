WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The third-ranked Lorena Leopards came up short in the UIL Regional Semifinals as they lose to No. 2 Hitchcock 43-31.
With the defeat, the Leopards end the season with a 31-6 overall record.
by: Eric Kelly
