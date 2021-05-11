No. 4 China Spring Playing the Hand They Were Dealt

WACO, TX — Due to the pandemic, a majority of the China Spring Cougars only played one week of summer ball in 2020, and unfortunately the team did not have their usual fall baseball class. Despite the lack of live-game reps last year, the Cougars picked right back up where they left off, as they’re in the Area playoff round.

“It really just separates the ones who want it bad enough,” Tristyn Pechacek said. “I mean if you want it bad enough, you’re going to work for it, and everybody on this team is pretty determined.”

“Waking up when there’s no games to be played and no practices to go to, you kind of have to find your own motivation,” Brayden Faulkner said. “I was working in, day in and day out every single day hitting the cages and trying to get guys hit with me.”

“I was on that team,” Seth Jennings said. “We sadly got shut down after just one tournament and didn’t get to play much with other kids, so we had to work independently but I believe we got our work in.”

“I got lucky I got to play,” Jase Garrett said. “They definitely picked up right where they left off and didn’t waste any time while they were off the field and just didn’t lose anything.”

Game one of the best-of-three series is on Thursday at Lake Belton, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:00pm.