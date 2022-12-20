MCGREGOR, TX (FOX 44) — The fourth-ranked Lorena Boys Basketball team continued its winning ways on Tuesday night as the Leopards beat McGregor 57-52.
With the win, Lorena improves to 14-2 on the season, while the Bulldogs fall to 8-7.
by: Eric Kelly
Posted:
Updated:
MCGREGOR, TX (FOX 44) — The fourth-ranked Lorena Boys Basketball team continued its winning ways on Tuesday night as the Leopards beat McGregor 57-52.
With the win, Lorena improves to 14-2 on the season, while the Bulldogs fall to 8-7.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>