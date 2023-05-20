GLEN ROSE, TX (FOX 44) — The defending 2A state champions are out of the postseason after Tolar held on in the decisive game to advance to the regional semifinal with a 7-6 win.
Valley Mills finishes the season with a 28-5 record.
by: Parker Rehm
Posted:
Updated:
by: Parker Rehm
Posted:
Updated:
GLEN ROSE, TX (FOX 44) — The defending 2A state champions are out of the postseason after Tolar held on in the decisive game to advance to the regional semifinal with a 7-6 win.
Valley Mills finishes the season with a 28-5 record.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now