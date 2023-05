WHITNEY, TX (FOX 44) — The fourth-ranked Valley Mills Baseball team will have one game to keep its season alive, after the Eagles split a Thursday doubleheader against Tolar.

The Rattlers took game one with a 3-2 in nine innings, before Valley Mills bounced back with a 6-2 victory in game two.

The deciding game between the two teams is scheduled for Saturday, May 20th in Glen Rose with first pitch scheduled for 3:00 pm.