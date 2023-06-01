WACO, TX (FOX 44) — For a second straight season, the China Spring Baseball team is headed to the state tournament in Austin, as the fifth-ranked Cougars swept No. 11 Taylor in a Thursday doubleheader.

Following a game one loss on Wednesday, China Spring needed to win both to keep its season alive, and started with a dominating 12-1 win in game two of the series. The Cougars scored four runs in the first two innings and never looked back as the Cougars cruised to a victory.

Game three was more back and forth, as Cory Beckham’s team trailed 3-0 heading to the bottom of the second. As China Spring has done all season though, it responded as the Cougars tied the game in the bottom of the inning, and took the lead in the bottom of the third.

From there, the Ducks would eventually tied the game 5-5 in the fourth, but China Spring never trailed again, as the Cougars added a run in both the fourth and fifth innings to take the lead for good as they won 14-6.

With the win, the team will head back to the 4A State Semifinals, and look to improve on the result from last season, when the Cougars lost 2-1 to Argyle.