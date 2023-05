FORNEY, TX (FOX 44) — The China Spring Baseball team is now one step away from a return trip to Austin, as the fifth-ranked Cougars beat No. 8 Carthage 6-3 on Saturday to earn a spot in the Regional Final.

It’ll be a short trip for Cory Beckham and company to take on Taylor with a spot at the state tournament on the line, with the Regional Final set to take place right down the road at Baylor Ballpark. First pitch in game one of the series is set for Wednesday, May 31st at 7:00 pm.