WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The sixth-ranked Midway Softball team continued its stellar season on Tuesday night, as the Pantherettes beat Harker Heights 11-1.

It was the Knights that got off to a quick start, as they took a 1-0 lead in the second, but Midway responded with a three-run third inning and never looked back on the way to a win.

With the win, the Pantherettes improve to 21-2-2 and will next be in action on Thursday, April 6th when they take on Temple. Meanwhile, the Knights fall to 16-9-1 and will next be in action on Thursday, April 6th when they take on Hutto.