AXTELL, TX (FOX 44) — The special season for the sixth-ranked Troy Softball team will continue, as the Trojanettes swept No. 23 Mildred on Saturday.
Next up for Troy is a matchup in the third round with Franklin.
by: Eric Kelly
Posted:
Updated:
by: Eric Kelly
Posted:
Updated:
AXTELL, TX (FOX 44) — The special season for the sixth-ranked Troy Softball team will continue, as the Trojanettes swept No. 23 Mildred on Saturday.
Next up for Troy is a matchup in the third round with Franklin.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now