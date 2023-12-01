GEORGETOWN, TX (FOX 44) — A stellar season for the seventh-ranked Lorena Football team ended on Friday night, as the Leopards lost to eighth-ranked Franklin 49-27.
With the defeat, Lorena’s season ends with an 11-3 record.
