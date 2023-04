BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Troy Trojans outlasted the Little River Academy Bumblebees in eight innings to take a big 3-2 win in district play on Saturday afternoon.

Watch: No. 9 @Trojan_BSBL pulled out a big win in extra innings over No. 17 Little River Academy, 3-2. Chase Fricke (@Cfricke01) with 2 RBI's & Reed Ketcham (@ReedKetcham) plays hero in the 8th to lift the Trojans in today's district showdown. @TR0JANATI0N #txhsbaseball pic.twitter.com/tnwkvvM585 — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) April 9, 2023

No. 9 Troy moves on to face McGregor on the road on Friday, April 14th at 7:00 p.m.

No. 17 Little River Academy travels to Rogers next on Tuesday, April 11th at 7:00 p.m.