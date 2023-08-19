BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Tigers are roaring into 2023 fresh off a district title last season with plenty of talent to go back-to-back this year.

Belton returns 15 starters this year and bring in former Temple quarterback Reese Rumfield to help lead the offense.

The Tigers enter 2023 with the mindset that they’ll have a target on their backs no matter who they play.

“We talked about, instead of being the hunters, we’re the hunted now,” head coach Brent Sniffin said. “We still need to play with some hunger in us.”

However, while the mentality might be different for this season, the goal remains the same.

“Two-time district champions, that lasts forever,” senior offensive lineman John Roach said. “It’s gonna be good.”