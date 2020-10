WACO — The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches released their 2020 preseason rankings on Tuesday with several Central Texas teams in the rankings.

Girls Boys 6A: (14) Harker Heights 6A: (10) Ellison 3A: (17) Lorena 4A: (12) China Spring 3A: (24) Academy 4A: (24) La Vega 2A: (5) San Saba 3A: (4) Academy 2A: (25) Marlin 3A: (20) Lorena 1A: (24) Abbott 2A: (11) San Saba (Ranking in Parenthesis)

To see the full rankings, click here.