MART, TX (FOX 44) — The Riesel Baseball team is moving on to the Area Round of the 2023 postseason, as the Indians swept Frost in a Thursday doubleheader.

Riesel started the day with a 13-0 win over the Polar Bears, before following it up with a 12-0 win in game two of the series.

The Indians will now face either Crawford or Santo in the next round of the playoffs.