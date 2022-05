ROBINSON, TX (FOX 44) — On Tuesday, Robinson ISD announced that it hired Lonnie Judd as the district’s new athletic director.

Judd comes to Robinson from Moody, where he spent the last two years as the school’s head football coach. In two seasons, he led the Bearcats to a 3-17 record.

Judd also spent over 10 years at Midway, his alma mater, where he coached football, basketball and track and field.