Robinson Softball Gelling at the Right Time

WACO, TX — The Robinson Rockets’ softball team is in the Area round of the playoffs, and will face Lake Belton on Thursday. Robinson is a veteran led team with six seniors, and there are several underclassmen getting their feet wet for the first time, playing the in postseason.

The Rockets finished as the Bi-District champs, and they’re hitting stride at the right time, winning nine of their last 10 games, after going on a three game skid. Their success on the field goes hand in hand, with how close the team has become.

“I feel like they’re my sisters,”Haley Holmes said. “I didn’t know anybody coming in, and now I feel like I’ve known them my whole life.”

“It’s really special to have these group of girls because we really are like family on and off the field,” Emma Brignac said. “We are always gonna have each others backs, and I’ve never really had a team like that before, so that makes it really special.”

“They’ve gelled and it took them a while to gel, and I think now they’re realizing the success and realizing their expectations,” Jimmy Eby said. “And we’re just excited to play against a very good team Thursday against Lake Belton, coach Blackburn does a great job with that program, he’s just starting it up.”