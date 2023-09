MARLIN, TX (FOX 44) — Following a 20-13 win over a 3A opponent in Groesbeck last week, Marlin Head Football Coach Ruben Torres was named the 2A Coach of the Week.

With the win over the Goats, the Bulldogs will now have a chance to improve to .500 when they start district in two weeks.

Marlin will be off this upcoming Friday, before that first game of district play on Friday, September 22nd when the Bulldogs host Bosqueville at 7:30 pm.