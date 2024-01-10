SALADO, TX (FOX 44) — A legendary coaching career for Tom Westerberg officially came to a close on Wednesday, as the Salado Head Football Coach announced his retirement.

When it was all said and done, Westerberg spent 37 years on the sidelines coaching high school football, winning four state championships at Allen High School in the process.

Most recently, he returned to his alma mater at Salado, coaching the Eagles for two seasons in which they won five games.

Westerberg retires with a career record of 191-50, and will go down as one of the greats to coach high school football in the state of Texas.

Meanwhile, Salado will now look for its third coach in four seasons, following the departure of Alan Haire to Chaparral in 2022, and now the retirement of Westerberg.