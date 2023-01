LACY LAKEVIEW, TX (FOX 44) — The Salado Lady Eagles used a strong fourth quarter to battle back and beat Connally 43-37 on Tuesday night.

With the win, Salado improves to 16-9 on the season. Next up for the Lady Eagles is a home game against Robinson on Friday, January 13th at 6:15.

Meanwhile, Connally falls to 18-7 on the season. Next up for the Lady Cadets is a road test against Gatesville on Friday, January 13th at 6:15 pm.