KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — While it’s been a stellar season to this point for the Ellison Eagles Boys Basketball team, there’s still plenty that this team wants to accomplish.

“We’ve got two more games and then we can be as excited as we want to be,” said senior guard Jamyron Keller.

If the Eagles win those two games that he referenced, it’ll result in them holding up a state championship trophy, with the program set to make its first appearance at the state tournament in 30 years.

“I mean it’s real special,” head coach Alberto Jones said. “This is something that we’ve been trying to do for the last 15 years since I’ve been here.”

And now, Ellison has done just that, thanks to a group that certainly came into the season with high expectations as a top-five team in the state and has now met them, as the Eagles will travel to San Antonio with a 37-3 record and the No. 2 ranking in 5A.

“The biggest thing for us was playing to prove ourselves right,” Keller said. “We’re not trying to prove anybody wrong, we’re just trying to prove ourselves right and that’s to be a top team that we know we can be.”

That final stretch of the journey to being that top team will start for Ellison on Thursday night, when the Eagles take on 11th-ranked Mansfield Summit at 8:30 pm. A win there would truly put them on the cusp of a state title, and turn dreams into reality.”

“Man, it would be great” said Jones. “Possibly getting the water tower with Ellison on it and I mean having that ring you can put on your finger whenever you want to. I try not to think about it, but it’s hard not to. If it happens, it’s going to be a great feeling.”