WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Following a state baseball tournament that featured three local teams, seven players from those teams earned their way on to the UIL All-Tournament team.

At the 4A level, China Spring’s Trace Necessary earns the nod after he hit a solo home run in the Cougars’ State Semifinal loss against Argyle.

In 2A, five Valley Mills Eagles made the team, as Elandis Taylor, Cason Johnson, Braydon Richardson, Kaleb Kuligowski and Cooper Ewing were all included. Ewing was also named the tournament MVP after he pitched 6.1 innings and gave up just two unearned runs.

Finally, at the 1A level, Abbott’s Mason Hejl earned a spot on the team as he recorded a hit and an outfield assist in the Panthers’ State Semifinal loss against D’Hanis.