KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — On Tuesday morning, six Killeen High School student athletes took part in a signing ceremony at the school.

The Kangaroos who signed during today’s ceremony are:

  • Jakobe Deloach – Eureka College Football
  • Omarie Tittle – Centenary College Football
  • Quentin Sterling – Anna Maria College Football
  • Michaela Mouton – University of Houston Track
  • Naomi Sanders – Fort Scott Community College Track
  • Mark Villaran – Southwestern Christian College Track
  • Troy Johnson – University of Northwestern Minnesota Soccer