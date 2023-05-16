KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — On Tuesday morning, six Killeen High School student athletes took part in a signing ceremony at the school.
The Kangaroos who signed during today’s ceremony are:
- Jakobe Deloach – Eureka College Football
- Omarie Tittle – Centenary College Football
- Quentin Sterling – Anna Maria College Football
- Michaela Mouton – University of Houston Track
- Naomi Sanders – Fort Scott Community College Track
- Mark Villaran – Southwestern Christian College Track
- Troy Johnson – University of Northwestern Minnesota Soccer