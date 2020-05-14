Seventeen Harker Heights Athletes Make College Commitments on Wednesday

KILLEEN — Wdnesday was a huge day for Killeen ISD Athletics as they held their virtual signings for their four high schools, as 45 athletes signed today.
Harker Heights led the way with seventeen signees:
|Athlete
|Sport
|College or University
|Andre Gebhardt
|Football
|Trinity University
|Cynaye Bobbitt
|Girls Basketball
|Western New Mexico University
|Celise Bobbitt
|Girls Basketball
|Weatherford College
|Brielle Dorsey
|Girls Basketball
|University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Princess Roberts
|Girls Basketball
|Southwestern Univeristy
|Ryan Chamberlain
|Girls Basketball
|Central Baptist College
|Saniya Keeton
|Girls Track
|Tuskegee University
|Zach Brown
|Boys Track
|Jacksonville College
|Lindsey Ratcliffe
|Softball
|Hill Junior College
|Kaycee McDowell
|Softball
|Southwestern Assemblies of God
|Ja’Lynn Swiney
|Softball
|Texas Southern University
|Chardinee Hunkin
|Softball
|Kansas Wesleyan University
|Ethan Villa
|Soccer
|Penn State Greater Allegheny University
|Gabriel Silva
|Soccer
|Washington Adventist University
|Vincent Mbo
|Soccer
|Finlandia University
|Carlos Ruiz
|Soccer
|Paris Junior College
|Andre Rich
|Soccer
|Midwestern State University