Seventeen Harker Heights Athletes Make College Commitments on Wednesday

KILLEEN — Wdnesday was a huge day for Killeen ISD Athletics as they held their virtual signings for their four high schools, as 45 athletes signed today.

Harker Heights led the way with seventeen signees:

AthleteSportCollege or University
Andre GebhardtFootballTrinity University
Cynaye BobbittGirls BasketballWestern New Mexico University
Celise BobbittGirls BasketballWeatherford College
Brielle DorseyGirls BasketballUniversity of Mary Hardin-Baylor
Princess RobertsGirls BasketballSouthwestern Univeristy
Ryan ChamberlainGirls BasketballCentral Baptist College
Saniya KeetonGirls TrackTuskegee University
Zach BrownBoys TrackJacksonville College
Lindsey RatcliffeSoftballHill Junior College
Kaycee McDowellSoftballSouthwestern Assemblies of God
Ja’Lynn Swiney SoftballTexas Southern University 
Chardinee Hunkin SoftballKansas Wesleyan University 
Ethan VillaSoccerPenn State Greater Allegheny University
Gabriel SilvaSoccerWashington Adventist University
Vincent MboSoccerFinlandia University
Carlos RuizSoccerParis Junior College
Andre RichSoccerMidwestern State University

