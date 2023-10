WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Midway Head Football Coach Shane Anderson resigned his position after an internal investigation related to a non-student personal matter by the school. Midway ISD informed football families in an email Saturday morning.

Midway ISD has confirmed to FOX 44 Sports that head football coach Shane Anderson has resigned to address personal matters. This comes after he stepped away from the team om October 3rd.



Anderson’s time at Midway ends with a 4-22 record in his three seasons at the helm.

The Panthers will finish out the season with Esrom Martinez as the interim head coach while administration plans the next steps toward naming the future head coach.