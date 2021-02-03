Shoemaker Sends 11 Greywolves to the Next Level

WACO, TX — The Shoemaker Greywolves had 11 student athletes sign their college letter of intent. The signees are as follows:

Monaray Baldwin – Baylor University – Football

Ty Bell – UMHB – Football

Vontez Martin – UMHB – Football

Keith Cunningham – Rhodes College – Football

Trent Hudson – Trinity Valley CC – Football

Judea Milon – Tyler Junior College – Football

Dontavious Burrows – Tyler Junior College – Football

Devin Brown -Lake Erie College – Football

Donte Powell – Texas Wesleyan – Football

De’Andre Exford- Trinity Valley – Football

Emily Escorcia Zungia – Tyler Junior College – Soccer

