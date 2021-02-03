Shoemaker Sends 11 Greywolves to the Next Level

WACO, TX — The Shoemaker Greywolves had 11 student athletes sign their college letter of intent. The signees are as follows:
Monaray Baldwin – Baylor University – Football
Ty Bell – UMHB – Football
Vontez Martin – UMHB – Football
Keith Cunningham – Rhodes College – Football
Trent Hudson – Trinity Valley CC – Football
Judea Milon – Tyler Junior College – Football
Dontavious Burrows – Tyler Junior College – Football
Devin Brown -Lake Erie College – Football
Donte Powell – Texas Wesleyan – Football
De’Andre Exford- Trinity Valley – Football
Emily Escorcia Zungia – Tyler Junior College – Soccer