KILLEEN, Texas — Eight Killeen Shoemaker athletes signed to compete at the next level on Wednesday inside The Shoemaker Auditorium on Wednesday.

They are As Follows:

Football

Jalen Guillory – Angelo State

Morgan Anderson – Sul Ross State

Robert Rios – Tarleton State

Thomas Devoux – Cisco Junior College

Track

Cherith Hicks -Army/West Point

Devon Groves – Fort Scott CC

Trey Dixon – Fort Scott CC

Baseball

Ben Hamilton – Ohio University