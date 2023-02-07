WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Shoemaker Lady Grey Wolves ended their run in the regular season on Tuesday night with a 53-46 win over Waco High.
With the win, Shoemaker ends the regular season with a 22-10 record, while the Lady Lions fall to 15-15.
