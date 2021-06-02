Simply Stated: The Mission is Clear for Bosqueville Baseball

BOSQUEVILLE — The Bosqueville Bulldog baseball team was going through final preparations for their regional final on Wednesday wearing shirts that read “Family” on the Front and had Coordinates on the back.

The coordinates represent Dell Diamond in Round Rock, the home of the UIL baseball state tournament and the Family represents them playing for the guy next to them.

“When you’re practicing you’re looking at the shirt you understand that that’s who you’re playing for,” Head Coach David Anderson said. “You’re playing for your brother across from you. We’re a family and then when you look at the back of the shirt is that you better pick up the slack because those coordinates are where we want to get to, that’s our ultimate goal.”

Senior Jacob Davilla said the messaging on the shirt is clear to he and his teammates.

“We all play for each other, we’re all big family,” he said. “The coordinates have been our goal since day one. Since I got here to Bosqueville my freshman year, that’s all we wanted to do was get to state and win it all.”

Of course to get to state their are going to have to win a one-game playoff with Lindsay. In a win or go home situation the urgency ramps up, but luckily for Bosqueville they basically just played two one-game playoffs after falling down 0-1 to Windthorst in their last series.

“We didn’t have any nerves honestly,” Junior Noah Pena said. “Those next two games — I think we all were saying, ‘Hey, we have the next two games, let’s go into the game like it’s just a regular game’.”

Bosqueville and Lindsay will get going at 7:00pm on Thursday night at L.D. Bell High School.