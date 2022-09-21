WACO, TX (FOX 44) — On Wednesday, six Central Texas standouts were amongst the 100 players to make the early season watchlist for the Mr. Texas Football award.

The six local athletes are:

Taurean York – Temple Linebacker

Micah Hudson – Lake Belton Wide Receiver

Cash McCollum – China Spring Quarterback

Jadon Porter – Lorena Wide Receiver

Braylen Wortham – Bremond Athlete

Desmond Woodson – Marlin Quarterback

The award goes annually to the best high school football player in the state of Texas. China Spring’s Major Bowden received the honor last season.

The winner will be announced prior to the 2022 TaxAct Texas Bowl, and the award will be presented at halftime of the bowl, which takes place on December 28th, 2022.