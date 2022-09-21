WACO, TX (FOX 44) — On Wednesday, six Central Texas standouts were amongst the 100 players to make the early season watchlist for the Mr. Texas Football award.
The six local athletes are:
- Taurean York – Temple Linebacker
- Micah Hudson – Lake Belton Wide Receiver
- Cash McCollum – China Spring Quarterback
- Jadon Porter – Lorena Wide Receiver
- Braylen Wortham – Bremond Athlete
- Desmond Woodson – Marlin Quarterback
The award goes annually to the best high school football player in the state of Texas. China Spring’s Major Bowden received the honor last season.
The winner will be announced prior to the 2022 TaxAct Texas Bowl, and the award will be presented at halftime of the bowl, which takes place on December 28th, 2022.