COPPERAS COVE, TX (FOX 44) — On Wednesday six Copperas Cove standout student-athletes signed to continue playing sports at the collegiate level.

Antonio Espinoza signed to play baseball at Kansas Wesleyan, Hailee Thompson signed to cheer at MidAmerica Nazarene University, Wyatt Nelson signed to play football at Sul Ross State University, Bray’dyn Brooks-Smith signed to play football at Mission Tech Preparatory School, Jiya Edwards signed to powerlift at Texas and Leeann signed to wrestle at Schreiner University.