WACO, TX — As part of National Signing Day on Wednesday, six different La Vega Pirates signed to play football in college.

Both Marcus Cobb Jr. and Ja’Marryan Joiner will play at MidAmerica Nazarene, Darion White will play at Lamar, Daylon Proctor is headed to Trinity Valley Community College, Mekhi Rice will join the team at Tyler Junior College and Dontroy Sterling will stay close to home at UMHB.