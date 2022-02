TEMPLE, TX — As part of the school’s National Signing Day ceremony, six temple student athletes signed NLIs to play a sport at the college level.

Devan Williams will play college football Tulsa, Samari Howard will head to Army to play football, Michael Heckstell will continue his football career at Dakota University, Eric Shorter will play football at Hardin-Simmons, Natasha Hills will wrestle at Texas Women’s University and Anna Lesley will play soccer at UT-Tyler.