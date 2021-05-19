Smoaky’s Academic All-Stars Honored Wednesday Night

WACO — Wednesday evening at the Baylor Club Sic’em 365’s David Smoak hosted his academic all-stars banquet honoring area high school athletes who excel on the field and in the class room.
This marks the 30th year Smoak has honored student-athletes in Texas while raising more than $600,000 in scholarship funds.
The 20 students were nominated by counselors coaches, principals and athletic directors and are as follows.
- Brooke Ashcraft, Robinson
- Graham Braunstein, Waco High
- Skylar Cheek, Hillsboro
- Trapper Ensor, Bruceville-Eddy
- Kavian Gaither, Connally
- Hunter Glenn, Riesel
- Hannah Hlavenka, West
- C.J. Lanehart, Parkview Christian
- Cody Little, Temple
- Lance London, China Spring
- Amy Manning, Salado
- Addison McDonald, Lampasas
- Allyson Pechacek, Mart
- Andrew Pinkstaff, Midway
- Ava Sanders, Lorena
- Hunter Sheffield, Iredell
- Sofia STalker, Abbott
- Darryl Thomas, University
- Taylor Westerfeld, Crawford
- Clydajia Williams, La Vega