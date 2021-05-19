Smoaky’s Academic All-Stars Honored Wednesday Night

WACO — Wednesday evening at the Baylor Club Sic’em 365’s David Smoak hosted his academic all-stars banquet honoring area high school athletes who excel on the field and in the class room.

This marks the 30th year Smoak has honored student-athletes in Texas while raising more than $600,000 in scholarship funds.

The 20 students were nominated by counselors coaches, principals and athletic directors and are as follows.