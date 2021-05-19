Smoaky’s Academic All-Stars Honored Wednesday Night

WACO — Wednesday evening at the Baylor Club Sic’em 365’s David Smoak hosted his academic all-stars banquet honoring area high school athletes who excel on the field and in the class room.

This marks the 30th year Smoak has honored student-athletes in Texas while raising more than $600,000 in scholarship funds.

The 20 students were nominated by counselors coaches, principals and athletic directors and are as follows.

  • Brooke Ashcraft, Robinson
  • Graham Braunstein, Waco High
  • Skylar Cheek, Hillsboro
  • Trapper Ensor, Bruceville-Eddy
  • Kavian Gaither, Connally
  • Hunter Glenn, Riesel
  • Hannah Hlavenka, West
  • C.J. Lanehart, Parkview Christian
  • Cody Little, Temple
  • Lance London, China Spring
  • Amy Manning, Salado
  • Addison McDonald, Lampasas
  • Allyson Pechacek, Mart
  • Andrew Pinkstaff, Midway
  • Ava Sanders, Lorena
  • Hunter Sheffield, Iredell
  • Sofia STalker, Abbott
  • Darryl Thomas, University
  • Taylor Westerfeld, Crawford
  • Clydajia Williams, La Vega

