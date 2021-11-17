State Volleyball Tourney Send-Off for No. 3 Lorena Leopards

LORENA, TX — The No. 3 Lorena Leopards are heading to the state volleyball tournament, and Lorena High School had a special send-off for the team.

The hallways at Lorena were packed with students cheering on the volleyball team, and the Leopards are thankful to be in a small 3A school – where the support from the community is endless.

“It’s really exciting to know the whole community is backing us,” Abbie Tuyo said. “It’s not just us. It takes everyone. Obviously, we’re the ones playing volleyball – but they build the atmosphere, and they really support us in a really good way.”

“It’s the beauty of having a small school. You know everybody, everybody knows who is playing, we all just come together in support. It’s really awesome,” Meg Kucera said.

“It’s really exciting. I come from a big school, so I’ve really enjoyed being in a small school for this reason,” Amanda Gonzales said. “The community is behind you, other sports support you, your administration supports you, parents and family, everybody is supportive. And they want to make this special for the girls. So it’s been a lot of fun.”