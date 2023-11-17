KAUFMAN, TX (FOX 44) — The Teague Lions saw their season come to an end on Friday night, as they fall to third-ranked Winnsboro 73-28.
With the defeat, the Lions end the season with an 8-4 record.
by: Eric Kelly
Posted:
Updated:
by: Eric Kelly
Posted:
Updated:
KAUFMAN, TX (FOX 44) — The Teague Lions saw their season come to an end on Friday night, as they fall to third-ranked Winnsboro 73-28.
With the defeat, the Lions end the season with an 8-4 record.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now