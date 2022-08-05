TEAGUE, TX (FOX 44) — One of the most heralded football recruits currently in central Texas has now made a decision on where he will play football, as Derion Gullette committed to Texas on Twitter today.
The former Marlin Bulldog and current Teague Lion is a four-star recruit and the 27th-ranked player in the state of Texas.
I would say after my official visit (to Texas), that’s what sealed the deal for me,” Gullette said. “I just waited because I also took an unofficial to A&M to just see what they had to say, but after my official that sealed the deal for me. I knew right then and there.”
He chose the Longhorns over Ohio State and Texas A&M.