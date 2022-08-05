TEAGUE, TX (FOX 44) — One of the most heralded football recruits currently in central Texas has now made a decision on where he will play football, as Derion Gullette committed to Texas on Twitter today.

Its been a crazy journey , but I’m blessed to say that I am committing to the University of Texas! 🤘🏾#HookEm @TexasFootball @CoachSark @CoachChoateUT pic.twitter.com/wUxc9Wafjz — Derion Gullette ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@DerionGullette) August 5, 2022

The former Marlin Bulldog and current Teague Lion is a four-star recruit and the 27th-ranked player in the state of Texas.

I would say after my official visit (to Texas), that’s what sealed the deal for me,” Gullette said. “I just waited because I also took an unofficial to A&M to just see what they had to say, but after my official that sealed the deal for me. I knew right then and there.”

He chose the Longhorns over Ohio State and Texas A&M.