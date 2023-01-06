TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) — Right along I-36 in Temple is a billboard that honors former Wildcat standouts Jared Wiley and Quentin Johnston, as they prepare for play for a National Championship on Monday.

The billboard, which plays morning through night, displays both players one at a time, with the words “Temple Proud” along side of them.

Wiley and Johnston were both highly touted prospects coming out of Temple High School, with Wiley coming into college as the 97th ranked prospect in Texas in 2019, while Johnston was the 13th rated wide receiver in the country in 2020.

Both have now enjoyed similar success with the Horned Frogs, as Wiley has 41 career catches for 479 yards and seven touchdowns, while Johnston has 114 career catches for 2,165 yards and 14 touchdowns.

You can catch both guys in the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday, January 9th when TCU takes on Georgia at 6:30 pm on ESPN.