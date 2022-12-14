TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) — With National Signing Day set to occur after school lets out for Christmas Break, Temple High School held a celebration for defensive back Nate Mitchell, who is set to sign with New Mexico State.
Mitchell has excelled in the Wildcat secondary over the past two seasons, as he has been named to the All-District team two years in a row. He was also named the district’s returner of the year this past season.
In 2022, Mitchell picked off five passes while recovering two fumbles and forcing another.
He chose the Aggies over overs from Arkansas, Army, Fordham and Navy, amongst others.