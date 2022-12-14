TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) — With National Signing Day set to occur after school lets out for Christmas Break, Temple High School held a celebration for defensive back Nate Mitchell, who is set to sign with New Mexico State.

New Mexico State commit @NaetenMitchell on how head coach Jerry Kill sold him on the Aggies program:



"Culture change. You know it's his first year and they're already bowl eligible. I can see the difference already…You're going to get a kid who loves the game of football." pic.twitter.com/wd2utkef6w — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) December 15, 2022

Mitchell has excelled in the Wildcat secondary over the past two seasons, as he has been named to the All-District team two years in a row. He was also named the district’s returner of the year this past season.

In 2022, Mitchell picked off five passes while recovering two fumbles and forcing another.

He chose the Aggies over overs from Arkansas, Army, Fordham and Navy, amongst others.