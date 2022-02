TEMPLE, TX — Temple junior linebacker Taurean York announced on Twitter tonight, that he’s staying in Central Texas to play football at Baylor University. York was named the 2021 District 12-6A Defensive MVP, after racking up 141 total tackles (91 solo), 4 forced fumbles, 5 fumble recoveries, 4.5 sacks, 6 quarterback pressures and 1 touchdown.