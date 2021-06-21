Texas’ Journey to Omaha: View From UT Commit Ace Whitehead

WACO, Texas – The No. 2 Texas Longhorns are playing in the College World Series for the 37th time in program history.

Their last appearance in Omaha was in 2018, when pitcher Ace Whitehead was a freshman at Lampasas High School. Whitehead is a Texas commit and eager to hit the field – but patiently waiting his turn, as he watches his squad chase a championship in Omaha.

“Being a competitor, you want to be out there and help your team win, but I know my time is coming,” Whitehead said. “And just getting to cheer those guys on and watch them succeed is another thing that’s really fun to do. And so, I want to be out there. But at the same time, I know that it’s just not the time yet. So I’m just enjoying cheering those guys on. When you play baseball at Texas, it’s kind of expected. They have a long-standing tradition, but getting to see those guys succeed, you know, it’s just exciting. And it’s kind of surreal knowing that here in a couple months, that’ll be me.”